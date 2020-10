KIRKWOOD — William I. Kleffman, age 84, passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Kirkwood, Missouri.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.