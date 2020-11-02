GLEN CARBON — William I. Kleffman, age 84, formerly of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Kirkwood, Missouri.

Bill was born on Dec. 7, 1935, in Edwardsville, Illinois, the son of the late William J. & Dorthy E. (Keubler) Kleffman.

He married Carolee S. (Schafer) Kleffman on Dec. 6, 1958, in Waterloo, Illinois. Carolee preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 2017.

Bill married Patsy Ann O'Neil on Oct. 9, 2019.

Besides his wife Pat; Bill is survived by sister-in-law, Shirley Beck of Highland, Illinois; nephews, Keith (Diana) Beck and Randy (Lisa) Beck of Pocahontas, Illinois; six great-nieces and nephews; and Pat's four children and grandchildren.

Bill earned an engineering degree from Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Missouri, in 1960.

He served three years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a combat engineer, and heavy construction engineer, achieving rank of 1st Lieutenant.

He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company after assisting in the development of the plan of the divestiture of the Bell companies.

Bill was highly active in the Glen Carbon community. He was appointed treasurer by Mayor Ron Foster in 1982 after serving several years as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission. He served as treasurer for 19 years.

Bill was largely responsible for the development of the Ronald J. Foster Glen Carbon Heritage Bike Trail.

He held other Glen Carbon government posts and oversaw/organized several historical activities for the community.

Bill also enjoyed Blues hockey, traveling, and dining out and had several pet dogs over the years.

A graveside service with military honors was held at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with Rev. John Roberts presiding.

The family request memorials to Is Today My Day Rescue and Foster.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.