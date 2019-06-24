William Knecht

William "Bill" Michael Knecht, 72, of Greenville, IL, passed away at home on June 22, 2019. He was born in Alton, IL, on Feb. 2, 1947, son of the late Harold Eldon Knecht and Mary Louise Strubinger Knecht.

He is survived by his spouse, Kay Gowen Knecht, and his children, Larry and Pam Knecht, Tony and Kris Knecht, KayC Kinnear, Angie Knecht, Bill and Suzy Harmon, Christy and Shawn Jennings, Corey and Chelsea Bush, Mandy and Dusty Schirmer and Travis and Brittany Bush. He is also survived by his brother Robert Knecht and his wife Deanne, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Knecht, his son Joseph Dale Knecht and his granddaughter Whitley Sue Hedger.

Bill graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1965. He served in the United States Air Force from 1966-1972 and was a proud Vietnam War Veteran. He was an over the road truck driver for 48 years and took tremendous pride in his work. He began working for WW Transport in Burlington, IA in 2010 and worked there until the day of his passing. He was an extremely loyal, dependable and hard-working employee and friend and he treasured the relationships he made through the years with WW.

In what little free time he had, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in the yard. He had a love for gardening, barbequing and doing projects around the house too. Bill was happiest however when he was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Doting on them brought much happiness to his life but he especially loved to tease and cut up with them. Getting a rise out of those he loved brought him great joy! He had a great sense of humor and was fun loving, kind and generous. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Saska Mateer Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas St., in Edwardsville, with funeral services on Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bill Knecht to the .