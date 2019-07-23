William Sievers

William O. "Bill" Sievers, 91, formerly of rural New Douglas, IL. passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL. He was born on Thursday, August 4, 1927, in Livingston, IL.

He was the son of William F. and Clara (Hering) Sievers. He was married to Bertha W. Mueller on April 21, 1956, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Adair, OK. She preceded him in death on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Bill served our country in the United States Army during World War II. Upon his return from military service, he went to work for George Cassens & Sons and Hamel Oil Company delivering fuel oil for 29 years. At the same time, he worked with his brother managing their Mother's farm until retirement.

Bill enjoyed family and life on the farm and living for most of his years in the house that he was born in.

Bill was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston, where he held many positions within the church.

He was a former member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church that was located south of Staunton, IL. Bill was a 50-year member of the Worden American Legion Post 564 of Worden, IL where he served as a past Chaplain. He also served on the Livingston School District Board of Education for over 27 years. He was also a former Olive Township Trustee. Bill had also been a grave digger for several local cemeteries.

Bill is survived by two sons: Darrell Sievers (Patricia Ridens) of rural New Douglas; Dwayne Sievers (Jerilyn) of Peru, IL; seven grandchildren: Andrew Ridens (Julia); Tiffany Martin (Dennis); Nicholas Sievers (Maretta); Renee Nass (Daniel); Makinna Burney; Amanda Fortner (Paul); Trent Townsend. 16 great-grandchildren: Madisen Ridens, Chase Ridens, Wyatt Ridens, Destiny Smith, Claire Ridens, Joshua Ridens, Faith Martin, Ava Sievers, Asher Sievers, Macie Sievers, Gavin Nass, Kaleb Nass, Raelynn Nass, Liam Fortner, Killian Fortner and Scout Fortner. Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bertha Sievers; two brothers: Otto Sievers and Adolph Sievers; three sisters: Laura Brunnworth, Elsie Ahrens and Erna Knackstedt.

A visitation for William O. Sievers will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N. Second St. in Livingston.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church located at 460 Church St. in Livingston with Rev. Dr. Darwin Schrader officiating. Burial will be in the Spangle Cemetery near Livingston with full military honors provided by the Worden American Legion Post 564.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Bill Sievers can be made to Spangle Cemetery or to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston is privileged and honored to take care of the arrangements and services for William O. Sievers and his Family. To sign a guest book or to leave a private condolence please visit www.lesickofuneralhome.com