EDWARDSVILLE — William "Bill" Zimmer Jr. of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home in Edwardsville.

Bill was born on August 1, 1930 in East St. Louis; the son of the late William and Helen (Clark) Sr. Bill was a pattern maker and past president of Arnette Pattern Company in Granite City. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville and was a fitness enthusiast enjoying his days of running marathons, swimming in his pool and cycling. Most of all Bill loved to spend time with his family and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Bill is survived by and will be missed by his children; Gary (Connie) Zimmer of Cape Coral, Florida, David (Susan) Zimmer of Granite City, Paul (Diane) Zimmer of Edwardsville; step-daughters, Danna Atkins, Lana (Tom) Meyer; grandchildren, Alexis Tharp, Aran Tharp, Christopher (Elizabeth) Zimmer, Lauren Zimmer, Taylor Zimmer, Maggi Zimmer, Bailey Zimmer, Stacey (Justin) Grueneberg, Greg (Brooke) Meyer, Jill (Kay) Berntson, Jeff Atkins; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn (Tom) Hackworth and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife; Ethel (Margeson) Zimmer, his second wife, Rosie (Koch) Zimmer; daughter, June Tharp; grandson, Adam Zimmer; sister, Marilyn Goetting.

In celebration of Bill's life, visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 11:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to Stillwater Senior Living, 1111 University Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the events for Bill are limited to immediate family only.