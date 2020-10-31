1/1
William Zimmer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — William "Bill" Zimmer Jr. of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home in Edwardsville.



Bill was born on August 1, 1930 in East St. Louis; the son of the late William and Helen (Clark) Sr. Bill was a pattern maker and past president of Arnette Pattern Company in Granite City. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville and was a fitness enthusiast enjoying his days of running marathons, swimming in his pool and cycling. Most of all Bill loved to spend time with his family and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.



Bill is survived by and will be missed by his children; Gary (Connie) Zimmer of Cape Coral, Florida, David (Susan) Zimmer of Granite City, Paul (Diane) Zimmer of Edwardsville; step-daughters, Danna Atkins, Lana (Tom) Meyer; grandchildren, Alexis Tharp, Aran Tharp, Christopher (Elizabeth) Zimmer, Lauren Zimmer, Taylor Zimmer, Maggi Zimmer, Bailey Zimmer, Stacey (Justin) Grueneberg, Greg (Brooke) Meyer, Jill (Kay) Berntson, Jeff Atkins; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn (Tom) Hackworth and many other close family members and friends.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife; Ethel (Margeson) Zimmer, his second wife, Rosie (Koch) Zimmer; daughter, June Tharp; grandson, Adam Zimmer; sister, Marilyn Goetting.



In celebration of Bill's life, visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 11:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to Stillwater Senior Living, 1111 University Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the events for Bill are limited to immediate family only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
11:30 AM
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 30, 2020
Thank you so much for sharing your Dad with us at Stillwater. I remember him always asking for lemonade! What a wonderful man that is truly going to be missed. Fly high my friend!
Christi Nowak
Friend
October 30, 2020
My condolences go out to all of Bill’s family. It was my pleasure to take care of bill he was a great man and will be missed by all of his still water family
Elysia Lautner
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved