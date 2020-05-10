PRAIRIETOWN — Wilma Kathryn Becker, age 94, of Prairietown, Illinois passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 5:29 p.m. at Heritage Health in Staunton, Illinois.
Wilma was born May 14, 1925, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl Engelke.
She was married to Vernon C. Becker on April 11, 1953, and he passed away on Feb. 18, 2000. Wilma was a homemaker and a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Prairietown; she also belonged to the Ladies Aide of the church and the church choir.
She was a member of the Madison County Home Extension as well.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at Prairietown Cemetery. Rev. Brenden Larson will officiate
Interment follows at Prairietown Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Carl Becker of Prairietown; two daughters, Kathryn (Rick) Scheibal of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Janine (Timothy) Cooper of Prairietown; grandchildren, Martha (Dave) Swearengin, Johnathon (Amy) Becker, David (Rachel) Becker, Ryan (Rhonda) Isaacs, Jennifer (Kyle) Kupinski, Melanie (Andrew) Christoff, Lindsey (Kevin) Moore, Adam Cooper, Laura (Kyle) Erzen, Lisa (Ben) Silvey; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lois Becker and a great-grandchild, Faith Becker.
There will be no visitation due to COVID-19 protocol. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Prairietown.
Williamson Funeral Home of Staunton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 10, 2020.