EDWARDSVILLE — Wilma Doris Butcher, 87 years, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 5:03 a.m. at Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville, Illinois. Wilma was employed at Mottar's Drug Store in Edwardsville for 10 years. She also worked at Mayes Drug Store, Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab, and several cleaning companies throughout her work life. She was born June 18, 1932, in Edwardsville, daughter of the late Ferdinand & Clara (Mensching) Pfeiffer. She married Edward E. Butcher on Oct. 18, 1957, at Eden Church in Edwardsville. Ed and Wilma were married for 62 years and he survives with one son, Craig S Butcher.

Three brothers preceded her in death; Charles, Irvin and Willard Pfeiffer; and a sister Evelyn Slezinger.

Her twin sister, Norma Rickert survives.

Also surviving are nieces and spouses, Sandy Thomas, Karen (Joe) Sardigal, Kathy (Keith) Schoenleber, Pat (Mark) Slaughter, Peggy Jo (Jon) Kueker; Nephews and spouses surviving, Randy (Kathy) Pfeiffer, Robert (Patti) Pfeiffer, Bruce (Nadine) Pfeiffer, Keith (Dana) Rickert; and one nephew deceased: Roger Pfeiffer (Bobette survives).

Arrangements are being made by Saksa Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and funeral service starting at 1 p.m. According to the family wishes she will be cremated. Memorials are encouraged to or .