Wilma N. Hartung

EDWARDSVILLE — Wilma N. Hartung, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Wilma owned and operated the First Montclaire Shoe Store for 15 years and then Hartung's Shoe Store for a total of 23 years. She was born June 18, 1927 in McClure, Illinois the daughter of the late Harry "Tom" and Esther (Mast) Bridgeman. She married John Hartung on July 28, 1945, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death in 1978.

Wilma is survived by one daughter, Deborah Hartung of Edwardsville; a sister, Katherine Gaiser of Neubaugh, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by one son, Mark Hartung.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville where she was active in children's church and vacation Bible school. She loved to garden. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Rev. Steve Disney officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church or a .

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.