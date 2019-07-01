Wilma Kuhn-Bieser

Wilma Mae (Lanham) Kuhn-Bieser, 92, of Edwardsville, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1926, to Lawrence and Carrie (Ambuehl) Lanham. Wilma graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1944, married Dan Kuhn, Jr., and moved to Pin Oak Township. She helped Dan farm and grow vegetables to sell in Edwardsville. Wilma was a life-long member of Eden Church where she taught Sunday school, was a member of Circle 6 and served as president of the Women's Guild.

As an artist and life long learner, Wilma studied art at SIUE and graduated in 1976, with a degree in art education. She substituted at many Metro-East school districts. Always ready to step outside the box, Wilma was the first woman elected judge in Pin Oak and continued to serve for decades.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Arlyn Lanham, and husbands, Dan Kuhn, Jr. and Milton Bieser. She is survived by her daughter; Fran (Alan) Tatum; granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Emma, Sarah, Abraham, and Luna May; and niece, Janet Brown.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Eden Church in Edwardsville. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Bartlett Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Eden Church or a .