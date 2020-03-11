|
Claudia Elaine Nelson, 75, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, at Valle Vista Healthcare in Lewistown.
Claudia was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Oct. 14, 1944, to George C. and Charlotte (Meiers) Francis Jr. In 1962, she graduated from Bishop Armstrong High School in Sacramento, Calif. She then furthered her education at nursing school.
Claudia was united in marriage to Barry Nelson in Clovis, Calif., on Sept. 10, 1998. Barry passed away in 2005.
Claudia is survived by her son, Mark Demel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Barry Nelson.
At her request, there will not be a formal service and cremation has taken place. A small family gathering will be held later. Claudia and Barry will be laid to rest in California.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home.
Published in Gonzales Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020