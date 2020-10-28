1/1
Donna Marie Wolgamott
1928 - 2020
Donna Marie (Bohn) Wolgamott passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 92. She lived a full, wonderful life!
She was born April 19, 1928, in Vineburg, Calif. She had lived in Monterey County for over 85 years. She met the love of her life, Russ Wolgamott, while going to Salinas High (graduating Class of 1947). They had been married over 60 years before he passed away eight years ago.
She was a homemaker most of her life, but did work part time for the Soledad School district after the last of her seven children started school. She later worked with her husband operating Russ' TV Service until they retired.
Her life was full of camping trips, which her children remember fondly. She also went on fishing trips to Alaska and the Yukon. Other adventures Donna and Russ enjoyed included Cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal, where they were able to spend time with some of their adult children.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Russ Wolgamott; her parents, Paul and Viola Bohn; her sister, Marlene Doerr; and her brother, Larry Bohn.
She is survived by her seven children: Kathy, Harold (Cindy), Diane, Linda (Steve), Rose Ann (Ray), Rose Marie, Duane (Brenda). Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Donna's children especially want to thank Doctor Christine Ponzio, who always took wonderful care of their mom. They also send their gratitude to Hospice for being there when needed. Donna's daughters, Rose Marie and Linda, along with granddaughters, Kathy and Karen, were always there to take good care of her, which enabled her to stay in her own home throughout life.
Private, family burial will be held at a later date.
If anyone would like to send donations, send to: Heartland Hospice Care, 2511 Garden Rd, Suite A-250, Monterey, CA 93940, or to: Taylor Farms Family Health & Wellness Center, 850 5th St, Gonzales, CA 93926.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.

Published in Gonzales from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
I had the privilege of teaching Mrs. Wolgamott's grandson, Harold. Along with Harold's parents, Mrs. Wolgamott was an integral part of her grandson's life. I remember many conversations I had with this selfless and caring woman. She loved her grandson, Harold and her entire extended family so very much. God bless this wonderful woman and the life she lived as an example to us all. My prayers go out to the entire Wolgamott family at this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Miss Griffin
Marina, Ca.
Noelle Griffin
Teacher
