Doris Rocchi Fanoe, age 66, of Marietta, Ga., passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, following a short battle with AML.
She was born in Gilroy, Calif., to Lawrence & Rose Rocchi. Doris went to St. Mary's Grade School in Gilroy and high school at Notre Dame in Salinas, where she met her husband of 43 years, Matt Fanoe. She graduated from California Poly Tech in San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor's Degree in Child Development. She married Matt in 1976.
Doris enjoyed reading the AJC, working on her crossword puzzles, grabbing lunch with her "sisters"; but, more than anything, Doris enjoyed spending time with her husband, Matt, her sons and their wives, doing shopping trips with her daughters-in-law, cheering her grand-children on at all their sporting events, planning family trips, visiting family in California, and just being with her family.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Matt Fanoe; her three sons and their wives, Kevin (Laura) Fanoe, Greg (Tressa) Fanoe, and Andrew (Megan) Fanoe; and her eight grandchildren, Sofia, Joseph, Suzanna, Samantha, David, James, Thomas, and Simon.
A prayer service was held between 12:00pm – 2:00pm on Feb. 2, 2020, in the Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son – Canton Hill Chapel, in Marietta.
A funeral mass was held at 2:00pm on Feb. 3, 2020 at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, in Marietta.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Doris' name to the Leukemia Research Foundation by visiting-www.allbloodcancers.org
Published in Gonzales Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020