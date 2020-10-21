Ms. Estela Esteban, age 64, formerly of Littlefield, Texas, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020 in Levelland.

Estela was born in Salinas, Calif., on March 10, 1956 to Juan and Consuelo Esteban. She was a hard worker; working in Early Education with the Head Start Program for many years. She also worked as a tax prep assistant with H&R Block and in the housekeeping department at Covenant Medical Center. But her favorite job was being a homemaker to her family, it brought her joy.

Estela had many hobbies, she enjoyed crafting, baking and party planning. She was most known though for rewarding kids and their babies. She enjoyed being a mom to every kid in the neighborhood and making sure they went home with a full belly.

She was a member at both St. Michael's and St. Ann's Catholic Church.

Estela was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Consuelo Esteban.

She is survived by her husband of 17-years, Juan Ramirez of Anton; her children: daughter, Letisha Richardson and husband Levi of Levelland; sons, Gregg Amalla of Portales, N.M., Juan Amalla of Tiverton, R.I., Julian Amalla and wife Dawn of Lubbock, Steven Amalla and wife Rachel of Lubbock, Sammy Amalla and wife Bernadette of Suffolk, Va.; sisters, Juanita Dabler and husband Amos of Dallastown, Pa., Gloria Russell and husband Robert of Salinas, Calif., Margie Luna of Hollister, Calif.; brothers, Manuel Esteban of Salinas, Calif., John Esteban and wife Gail of King City, Calif., Joe Esteban of Soledad, Calif., Ed Esteban and wife Anita of Soledad, Calif.; 21 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at another time.

