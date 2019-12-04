|
Irene Graulich, 92 passed away in her sleep on Nov. 30, 2019. She was born to Henry and Adeline Guidotti on Feb. 7, 1927, the first of six children of pioneering Swiss immigrants.
She grew up in the Soledad Mission/Paraiso Springs district near Soledad, Calif. She attended and graduated from Mission Elementary School, Gonzales High School, and Hartnell College with a degree in Business. After college graduation her first employment was as secretary to Dr. Lemus, then president of Hartnell College. Subsequent work was with IBM and General Electric in the San Jose Area. Returning to Salinas, she met Norman Graulich and they were married on May 1, 1970. She was employed as legal secretary at the office of Abramson, Church and Stave, Attorneys.
She loved traveling to Europe and especially to Switzerland, as well as all around the USA. Her hobbies were gardening, skiing, and acrylic painting, both landscapes and still life. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spreckels, Calif., Young Ladies Institute, Catholic daughters of America, the Monterey County Swiss-American Club, and the Ticinella Club for Swiss women.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Adeline Guidotti, her husband of 48 years, Norman Graulich, a brother, Elmer Guidotti, and a nephew, Michael Guidotti.
She is survived by two sisters, Ella Guidotti, and Dorothy Marci (Roy), and two brothers, Milton (Rosemary)Guidotti, and James (Paula) Guidotti, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be 3:00p.m. To 5:00p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street. Salinas, Calif. 93901.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Ave. Spreckels, Calif. 93962.
Burial is Private at Soledad District Cemetery, 1711 Metz Road, Soledad, Calif. 93960.
The family would like to thank the staff of Songbird Care Home, VNA and Hospice for their loving and gracious care and support to Irene.Donations/ Memorials in memory of Irene can be made to Monterey County SPCA, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Spreckels, Calif. or VNA Hospice of Monterey County.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in Gonzales Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019