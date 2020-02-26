|
Jeane Urquidez, 57, of Gonzales, Calif., passed away on Monday, February 3 following a short illness.
She was the third of four children born to Ruben and Vera Urquidez (Torres) of Gonzales, Calif. Jeane attended Central Coast College (Salinas) and received a Medical Assistant Certificate with honors in 2001. She met Lonnie Phillips in 2006, moved to Idaho for seven years, then returned to California to be closer to family.
Jeane is survived by her Husband, Lonnie Phillips; her two daughters, Misty Griffith (Landon) and Magen Little (Jeff Moline); Brothers Danny & Aaron Urquidez; Sister Debbie Harris (Glen); as well as 2 stepsons, Chris and Derek Phillips; granddaughter Aly Phillips; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jeane was proceeded in death by her beloved mother, Vera Urquidez, in 2015.
The family would like to thank the professional, diligent, and thoughtful staff at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital for their care and assistance through this journey.
A Celebration of Life will be set at a later date and time in the near future.
For details and information, please contact [email protected].
In lieu of flowers or contributions, please make donations/memo-rials to the VNA or .
Published in Gonzales Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020