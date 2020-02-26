|
|
Naomi C. Pardo, 64, went home to be with Jesus, surrounded by her loving family.
Naomi was born Nov. 2, 1955, in Riverside, Calif., and lived in the Salinas Valley for the past 41-years, where she worked as a teacher.
Naomi is survived by her husband, Robin Pardo, and her sons, Isaac and Josiah Pardo. She also leaves her sisters, Kathleen Perez and Sally Del Real, a brother, Robert Najera, along with her only granddaughter, Mariah Pardo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Josephine Najera, and her brother, Samuel Najera.
Memorial Services were held Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ The Rock Church in Salinas.
A Private Family Burial was held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
For online condolences, please email [email protected] or visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in Gonzales Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020