Paul Hutton died at home surrounded by family on June 6, 2020 in Salinas, Calif., at the age of 55.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cristina Hutton; his siblings John and wife Cindy; Jim and wife Liz; Tom and wife Susan; and Nora and husband Bill; ten nieces and nephews; and his devoted in-laws. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Hutton, as well as two nephews, Alex Hutton, and Patrick Hutton.
Paul was born on May 4, 1965 in King City, Calif., to the late John and Mary Hutton. Paul grew up in King City and graduated from King City High School in 1983. He had a lifelong love of aquatics having been on the swim team, a lifeguard, and having endured the frigid waters of Cayucos, Calif., every summer. He graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 1987.
Having an affinity for kids helped him achieve a wonderful teaching career. He started his teaching in Greenfield, Calif.,, and after a few years, he transferred to Soledad, where he thrived. Paul loved teaching 4th grade at San Vicente Elementary School in Soledad Unified School District. He was grateful to be part of the San Vicente School community. His students admired him and came back to visit after college. One former student said, "Mr. Hutton taught me to never give up."
Paul was a kind, faithful, and loving person who had a passion for travel, nature, and history. Paul started his love of travel by taking the back roads in the Salinas Valley. From there, he traveled to Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and Hawaii. He also was an enthusiastic Giants and 49ers fan.
He will be remembered as a compassionate individual with a wonderful sense of humor.
A private ceremony was scheduled due to COVID restrictions and guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences can be sent to: https://paulhutton.remembered.com/
Published in Gonzales from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.