Paula Ann Bianchi Sarmento, PABS or Pabsy to family and friends, died May 24, 2020. Her ancestors arrived in the Salinas Valley with Portola in 1769, and she was born on the family ranch outside of Soledad on Dec. 26, 1923. In 1952, she married Ralph (Bud) Sarmento and together they raised their family in various places, but came "home" to the family ranch for their retirement.
Her retirement was not spent in a rocking chair!!! She volunteered many years at the Soledad Mission welcoming visitors in the same spirit of hospitality you felt when visiting her at home; a place of welcome and love. After a visit you knew you were going to leave with either a bouquet of flowers from her beautiful garden, something delicious she canned, a basket of berries, a veggie from the garden, or at the very least: a big hug and promise you'd return!
Pabsy loved music, she had a beautiful singing voice and in younger years sang with a popular local group they called, Three Sharps and a Flat. Her friendship with that group lasted her entire life, as did her love of music. Pabsy grew up in a time when concern for others was a virtue.
Throughout her life, she believed that serving others was an important part of living and this belief was made visible as she and Bud generously gave to the community through: tutoring at the elementary school, working on church fundraisers, building a library in San Lucas and quietly funding many other art, literature and music programs. Her devotion to family and community was exceeded only by her love devotion and fidelity to her husband Bud, of 68 years. Her son, Jim, died when he was six and together with her father Abel, mother Nicola and brother Bob (Bianchi), they welcomed her into heaven.
Paula's daughters, Sarah Sarmento (partner Michael Culver) and Mary (Dave) Tadman, live on the family ranch, and her grandchildren, Afton Azevedo, Erica Santiaguel, Keith Tad-man and Tamara Tadman have blessed the family with many grandchildren she loved keeping track of on her iPad!
Four years ago, Mele Lavaki (Tall Mary), became the Angel of the Sarmento family and we are so grateful for the excellent care, love and concern she has shown both our parents! When we can gather together again, a celebration of her amazing life will be held at The Community Church in Gonzales, followed by her favorite place on the ranch which she named: Our Window to The Valley, where bbq, music, flowers, stories and love will reassure us; she will never be forgotten.
Date and Time will be provided at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
