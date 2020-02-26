|
|
Phyllis you will be deeply missed. We love you very much.
Phyllis Jean Williams was born Dec. 16, 1941 in Salinas, Calif., and passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 in Sonora, Calif. She was raised in Gonzales, where she married Bill Williams and then moved to Greenfield, where they were a long time resident. She worked at the Rustler for several years. In her spare time, she was an avid photographer. She retired to Sonora.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Milton Fink; mother, Thelma Fink; sister, Ellen Fink; and husband Bill Williams of 51-years. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Debbie (David) Fullington of Salinas; daughter Jody Ramirez of Sonora; brother James (Phillis) Fink of Florence Montana; four grandsons Robert (Meagan) Fullington, Chris (Sarah) Fullington, Miles and Brett (Amber) Rodriguez; nieces Jamie Bryant (Darren), Amy Johnson (Marc) and Chrissy Fink; Numerous great nieces and nephews and one great granddaughter.
They spent most of their years traveling across the USA and took ocean cruises across the world. Phyllis was the most loving, kindhearted person, being around her made you feel special. Not a day will go by without us thinking of this special lady and what an impact she had on our lives. Family was important to her and her face would always light up when she spent time with any of us. This is not goodbye to this beautiful person because someday we will meet again. We have memories with you that we will cherish forever. You may no longer be in our lives to share, but you will always be in our hearts until we meet again in heaven.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. in Sonora.
Published in Gonzales Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020