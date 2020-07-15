Richard Donald Piffero of Gonzales passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on July 8, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Richard was born in Banta, Calif., on Jan. 28, 1930, to his Swiss immigrant parents, Ricardo and Gemma (Codoni) Piffero. When he was a baby, the family relocated to Gonzales, Calif., where Richard would spend the rest of his life in the town he loved. After graduating from Gonzales High School in 1949, Richard was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served his country in the Korean War. He earned the Combat Infantryman's Badge and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he received in action.
After a lengthy recovery, Richard was honorably discharged. Richard fell in love with Shirley MacDonald of Soledad, Calif., and they were married in 1955. They purchased a home in Gonzales where they raised their three girls, Janice, Debbie and Carole. On May 15, 2020 Richard and Shirley celebrated their 65th Anniversary.
Richard was a kind, gentle and caring man with a strong work ethic and always had a smile on his face. He was a proud patriotic American who was equally proud of his Swiss heritage. He liked to play Pedro and hunt deer, watch westerns and sports, and was always ready for a ride in the hills.
Richard was a Culligan Man and his long time South County route allowed him to develop many lasting friendships. He was an active member of the Gonzales American Legion Post 81, the Swiss Rifle Club and St. Theodore Church. He also touched many young lives as a Gonzales 4-H Swine Leader.
Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughters, Janice Martin, Debra (Lee) Vinson and Carole (Elida) Piffero. He was Grandpa to Peyton (Jenna), Garrett and Collin Vinson, and Logan and Haley Martin. He is also survived by his twin sister, Delores (Alvin) Silva. Known as Richie or Uncle Richie, he also leaves behind many family members and dear friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Sergio, Arthur and Alvin; and sister, Erna Domenighini. His mother-in-law, Agnes MacDonald, held a special place in his heart.
Forever in our hearts, we will love you and miss you for the rest of our lives.
Private funeral with military honors took place on July 13, 2020, in Gonzales.
Donations may be made in Richard's memory to St. Theodore Church, P.O. Drawer B Gonzales, CA 93926, or your favorite charity
.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com