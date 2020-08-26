1/1
William G. "Bill" Pacheco
1931 - 2020
William (Bill) G. Pacheco passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, at his home in Salinas, Calif., at the age of 88. He was born on Sept. 4, 1931, to Manuel and Caroline Pacheco in King City, Calif.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marion Jean (Jeanne) Pacheco; daughter, Tami Kienbaum (Rick) and grandson, Jason; son, Brad Pacheco (Brad Nelson) of Sacramento, Calif; sister, Josephine Koester of King City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was the youngest of nine children and is preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria, Fran, Eva, Agnes and Isabel; and brothers, Joe and Fred.
Bill attended and graduated from King City High School where he played in the band, and was on the football and baseball teams. He proudly entered the United States Air Force and served four years while stationed in Japan. Bill returned to California and worked briefly for the U.S. Postal Service as a mailman and then graduated from San Jose State University, where he studied to be a teacher.
He made his home in Salinas where he met his wife. Bill and Jeanne were married in 1966 in Zephyr Cove, Lake Tahoe. He taught hundreds of children in fifth and sixth grades for more than 30 years in the Salinas City Unified School District.
Bill was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Spreckels, Calif. He loved to cook and bake, including his Portuguese sweet rolls and cookies that he gifted to friends during the holidays. He enjoyed fishing and relaxing in his mountain cabin in Arnold, Calif. Most of all, he loved to talk and easily struck up a conversation with anyone nearby.
Bill was a proud Portagee. His grandparents immigrated from the Azores and settled in Kauai. Bill had a love for Hawaii and he and Jeanne made more than 40 trips to the islands, where they spent part of their summer living in Waikiki. His first stop after the airport was Leonard's Bakery for hot malasadas. Bill could often be found under his palm tree holding court on Kuhio Beach with his friends from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and New York. He was known for celebrating his birthday with cupcakes on the beach.
Bill's remains will be scattered at the base of Diamond Head volcano on the Island of Oahu where his wife Jeanne will join him one day. Aloha nui loa, A hui hou "Very much love, until we meet again."
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.struveandlaporte.com.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com

Published in Gonzales from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
I am sad to hear of Mr Pacheco’s passing. He was an extraordinary person. I had him for 5th grade at Roosevelt School. He spoke to his students like adults. He always had a story to tell, and we were all ears!
The last time I spoke to him was at Nob Hill, about 2 months ago. He ALWAYS remembered everything I had done as an adult. I would chat with him before Mass at St. Joseph’s. And I would usually see him at the grocery store. He remembered all of his students.
I will miss you, sir. There will only be one Mr. Pacheco.
My condolences to the Pacheco Family.
Joanne Massoni Williams
Student
August 24, 2020
My heart is heavy as I learn of the passing of my favorite teacher and amazing man, Bill Pacheco. I’ve adored him ever since I had him as a teacher in 5th grade at Mission Park. A generation later, so did my kids, Courtney Haas VanHorn and Clay Haas, both of who too adored him. Every time since when I visited with him, he always had a great, beaming smile and such a happy disposition. He was my dad’s friend and golfing buddy, too. Even golfed with my son! My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Jeanne Pacheco (that I know he cherished and adored). He will be missed by all who knew him.

Geralyn Novack
Geralyn Novack
Student
August 24, 2020
I had both Mr and Mrs Pacheco as teachers in 4th and 5th grade. They both were outstanding role models and believed in my abilities when no one else did. I still remember so many things about you and the love you had for your kids. I’m glad he lived a long full life and I’m also sorry for your loss. Thank you for always being so kind and such a bright light in my life.
Leslie Bell
Student
August 24, 2020
My daughter was a student of Mr. Pacheco's at Mission Park. He was a wonderful teacher and much loved by his students. I would run into him and Coach Bill Getris at the donut shop some mornings where they would, in the words of Coach, "swap lies". :) He had a long life, well lived. My condolences to is family.
Irene Merrill
Friend
