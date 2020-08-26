William (Bill) G. Pacheco passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, at his home in Salinas, Calif., at the age of 88. He was born on Sept. 4, 1931, to Manuel and Caroline Pacheco in King City, Calif.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marion Jean (Jeanne) Pacheco; daughter, Tami Kienbaum (Rick) and grandson, Jason; son, Brad Pacheco (Brad Nelson) of Sacramento, Calif; sister, Josephine Koester of King City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was the youngest of nine children and is preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria, Fran, Eva, Agnes and Isabel; and brothers, Joe and Fred.
Bill attended and graduated from King City High School where he played in the band, and was on the football and baseball teams. He proudly entered the United States Air Force and served four years while stationed in Japan. Bill returned to California and worked briefly for the U.S. Postal Service as a mailman and then graduated from San Jose State University, where he studied to be a teacher.
He made his home in Salinas where he met his wife. Bill and Jeanne were married in 1966 in Zephyr Cove, Lake Tahoe. He taught hundreds of children in fifth and sixth grades for more than 30 years in the Salinas City Unified School District.
Bill was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Spreckels, Calif. He loved to cook and bake, including his Portuguese sweet rolls and cookies that he gifted to friends during the holidays. He enjoyed fishing and relaxing in his mountain cabin in Arnold, Calif. Most of all, he loved to talk and easily struck up a conversation with anyone nearby.
Bill was a proud Portagee. His grandparents immigrated from the Azores and settled in Kauai. Bill had a love for Hawaii and he and Jeanne made more than 40 trips to the islands, where they spent part of their summer living in Waikiki. His first stop after the airport was Leonard's Bakery for hot malasadas. Bill could often be found under his palm tree holding court on Kuhio Beach with his friends from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and New York. He was known for celebrating his birthday with cupcakes on the beach.
Bill's remains will be scattered at the base of Diamond Head volcano on the Island of Oahu where his wife Jeanne will join him one day. Aloha nui loa, A hui hou "Very much love, until we meet again."
