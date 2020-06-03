Dahlin, Bernard E.
Bernard "Bernie" E. Dahlin passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from natural causes. He was born on October 12, 1941, to Bernard "Dutch" Dahlin and Edestein (Jantz) Dahlin. From an early age, he was an entrepreneur. From cutting grass to shoveling snow, Bernie always had the drive to achieve.
After graduating from Green Bay West High School in 1960, Bernie attended University of Wisconsin Whitewater for one year where his thirst for knowledge was too much for him to stay. Shortly after that, he joined the Army and was placed at Fort Knox where he worked in finance. From there, he worked for Loch Homes. It was while working at Loch Homes that he met the love of his life, Alyce (Germain) Dahlin from the blessing of losing a bet. The relationship got off to a rocky start with Bernie getting cold feet and having an explosion forced him to wed his beautiful bride of 53 years at St. Mary's hospital on February 4, 1967.
In 1972, he started his first company, Bilt -Well Components, Inc. He took his knowledge of business to the home building community. For his hard work, he was awarded the Associate of the Year for the Wisconsin Builders Association in 1979.
Bernie busted out into the paper industry in 1981 by beginning as a general manager for Nichols Paper Products Company, Inc, and eventually buying the company in 1982. It was here where Bernie's talents really shined. He eventually purchased Shapes Unlimited, Inc. in 1995, and Hi-Tech Plastics, Inc in 1999.
Bernie loved the Green Bay community where he lived his entire life. He and Alyce supported many community initiatives. He had a passion for education especially UWGB. He and Alyce were honored with the Chancellor's Award from UWGB in 2007. Bernie had the privilege of being on several boards including Phoenix Fund Board, St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, and the honor of being on the Chancellor's Council of Trustees at UWGB which he was most proud of even though he never earned a college degree.
Bernie is survived by his loving and doting wife Alyce, his four loving children, Bernard "Chip" (Mindy) Dahlin III, Brian (Amy) Dahlin, Stacy (Rick) Karle, and Stephanie (Joe) Giannunzio. A plethora of grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Bernard IV (Gus) (fiancé Breigh Pierquet), Max, Lex, and Edestein Dahlin; Brysson, Drew, and Blake Dahlin; Elijah and Micah Karle; Hutson and Josephine Giannunzio, and step-grandchildren Cassie, Zak, and Noah Kubale. Two brothers, Gene (Carol) Dahlin and David (Jacque) Dahlin, two sisters-in-law Kathy Germain and Lila (Dennis) Barlament, one brother-in-law, Ralph (Sharon) Germain, and several nieces and nephews.
Bernie is preceded in death by parents, Bernard "Dutch" and Edestein Dahlin, his father and mother in-law, Rodney and Grace Germain, and a brother-in-law, Dale Germain.
Bernie was a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He loved his family dearly. He had a love of listening to people's stories. He would always take the time to engage in conversation with anyone he met. Bernie will be missed by all who had the chance to cross his path.
Thank you to the kind and caring nurses and doctors who took care of Bernie at both St. Mary's and St. Vincent Hospitals especially during this difficult time.
A small private service was held for the immediate family members. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Bernie's family on his tribute page. A link will also be available for relatives and friends to view his church services and graveside military honors at www.lyndahl.com.
Memorials in honor of Bernie can be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or UWGB Foundation.
Published in The Press Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 12, 2020.