|
|
Martin J. Beno, 84, Ashwaubenon, died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by his family, due to complications from Alzheimer's/dementia. Marty was born on March 27, 1935, in Klek, Yugoslavia, to Peter and Katherine (Fischer) Beno. He and his family were forced from their home by the German army during WWII and traveled throughout Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and Austria, until coming to the United States in 1946 through Ellis Island.
Marty graduated from Nicolet High School (now West DePere) in 1954, where he was captain of his football team. He enlisted in the U.S. army and served both active duty and reserves for eight years. On May 12, 1956, Marty married Donna Marie Rickaby at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Green Bay. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this year.
Marty worked for the Brown County Highway Commission for 17 years, and at Koch Industries as a welder for 27 years until his retirement in March, 2002. After his retirement, Marty spent 11 years proudly serving the students in the Ashwaubenon School District on the corner of San Louis Place and Willard Drive for the students at Parkview Middle and Ashwaubenon High School. Marty earned the honor of crossing guard of the year in 2016. He found great joy in getting to know his "kids" on his corner and watching them grow over the years. Marty retired from crossing guard duty in December, 2017.
Marty and Donna enjoyed bowling on a couples' bowling league for many years. Marty was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with his two sons in Pack 1462 at Pioneer School in Ashwaubenon. Marty served as an usher at Nativity Parish in Ashwaubenon. He and Donna prided themselves in their large garden and shared the bounty with friends, family and neighbors. Marty loved to ride on his John Deere lawn tractor and frequently was seen giving his grandkids rides on the lawnmower. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he often would be found cheering them on at their extra-curricular activities. They always knew Grandpa would greet them with his signature "fist bump" and a hug.
For many years he and Donna owned a cottage on Bass Lake in Lakewood, WI and enjoyed weekends at the cottage, at the beach, and fishing. Marty was also an avid deer hunter. In retirement they enjoyed many travels to Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. They also participated in many bus trips with Babler Bus Company.
Marty is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Donna; four children, Tom, Julie (Brian) Skaletski, Jim, and Susan (Jesse) Olbrantz. 11 grandchildren, Megan, Katy & Josh Beno; Claire, Evan & Emma Skaletski; Maddison & Charlize Beno; Collin, Zachary & Paige Olbrantz; one great-grandson, Aaron; brothers Nick (Bev) Beno, De Pere, and Frank (Jean) Beno, Suamico; sisters-in-law Jane Beno, De Pere and Jeanne Beno, Allouez. Also surviving are Donna's siblings Jim Rickaby, Howard, Don & Jeanne Nachtwey, Bend, Oregon, and Jerry and Carol Rickaby, Wichita, Kansas. Numerous nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Katherine Beno, two infant sisters, brothers Peter & John, his step-father Joseph Konkle, Donna's parents, Roland & Gladys Rickaby, and sister-in-law Joan Rickaby.
Marty's wife and family want to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Tender Hearts Assisted Living in Howard and to Heartland Hospice. Your kind, compassionate, and excellent care given to Marty during these last four months has been invaluable.
Friends may call after 8:30AM Saturday November 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Dr, Green Bay. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. Willard Van De Loo officiating and Sr. Marla Clercx A.N.G. assisting. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Marty's memory.
Published in The Press Times on Nov. 1, 2019