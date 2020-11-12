Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy N. Hemmerling died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 74 from complications related to diabetes and COVID in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 12, 2020. After being drafted at the age of 18 and serving two tours in Vietnam, Roy proudly served over 20 years in the Army. He most enjoyed spending time with his wife Maria to whom he was married for nearly 50 years. He is survived by his son Roger Hemmerling and wife Angela of Appleton, Wisconsin; his daughter Patricia Thompkins and husband George of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his stepdaughter Monika Schuler and husband Dennis Lavoie of Westport, Massachusetts; his brother John Hemmerling and wife Pat of Hugo, Minnesota; and sister Shirley Arends of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. No funeral services will be held as it was Roy's wish to be cremated and his remains to stay with his wife Maria. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project woundedwarrior.org ).

