Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
Aaron D. Hamilton Obituary
Aaron D. Hamilton

San Angelo - Aaron D. Hamilton, 93, passed gently from this world on June 15th, 2019.

Aaron was born January 1926 in Ballinger, Texas to Aaron and Verna Lee (nee Dean)Hamilton. The family moved to San Angelo in 1928 following the death of his father. After attending San Angelo Central High, Aaron joined the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1944 and served proudly until his honorable discharge in November 1945. Aaron returned home and worked at a local grocers while studying bookkeeping. During this time a friend told him about an opening for a mail carrier at the local U.S. Post Office. Aaron was hired and he worked there for the next 35 years until his retirement.

Aaron enjoyed woodworking for many years and was always generous with his creative projects. There was very little that he couldn't make. He loved NASCAR and had an encyclopedic knowledge of the drivers, owners, and crews of the various cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Leroy Hamilton, sister Betty Lynn Autry Smith, and his beloved wife of 48 years, Paula Smith Hamilton.

Aaron is survived by his sister Margie Mae H. Scarborough, children Aaron T. Hamilton (Gilda), Nancy H. Kneupper (Edward), Sherill Wood, Jeff Havard (Keren Harris), Perry Havard (Carla Horn), and Randy Havard (Leah); grandchildren Austin Hamilton, Bryan Hamilton, Brandon Kneupper, Stephanie K. Miller, Shawna Wood, Lauren H. Somers, Heather Havard, Sabrina H. Atkins, Perry Havard, Derian Havard, and Caden Havard as well as 11 great grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 20th at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shannon Medical Center for their exemplary care of our father/grandfather. Their skill and compassion are greatly appreciated.

Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 18, 2019
