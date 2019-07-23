Resources
Aberdeen Jeschke died on July 17, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1919 to Robert Abner Perry and Bessie Alice Young Perry in Miles, Texas. She married Lester Julius Jeschke on October 25, 1940. They made their home on a farm south of Miles, Texas. A memorial service will be held at Rio Concho Manor recreation room on August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Ford of Alpine, TX and Jan (Bob) Wanoreck of San Angelo, TX, her four granddaughters, Genna (Joseph) Faia, Dee Ann (Glen) Perkins, Amanda Wanoreck and Chandra (Josh) Wascom. Great grandchildren Carolyn Faia, Bibianna Faia, Sam Perkins, Natalie Perkins, Makynlee Trapp and Hanna Wascom. A sister-in-law Gladys Hart of San Angelo.
