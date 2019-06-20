Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch First Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Mae Clemons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ada Mae Clemons Obituary
Ada Mae Clemons

San Angelo - Ada Mae Clemons, 93, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019.She was a teacher of San Angelo ISD for over 20 years, and she was a faithful member of Antioch First Missionary Baptist Church. A Viewing will be held all day on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00AM, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Antioch First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangement are with Harper Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now