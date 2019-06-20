|
Ada Mae Clemons
San Angelo - Ada Mae Clemons, 93, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019.She was a teacher of San Angelo ISD for over 20 years, and she was a faithful member of Antioch First Missionary Baptist Church. A Viewing will be held all day on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00AM, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Antioch First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangement are with Harper Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 20, 2019