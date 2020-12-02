Adam Lee Mendez



San Angelo - Adam Lee Mendez, 38, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior. Adam was born in San Angelo, Texas to Arnold and Maria Mendez. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Sonora Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.



Adam is survived by his loving wife, Victoria Mendez; his children, Ashanti, Brayden, Nate, Ryan and Anthony; his sister, Yvonne Reyna and husband Juan; his brothers, Hector Mendez and wife Rita, Jacob Mendez; nieces, Marilee, Bri, Victoria, Kristi and Kali; nephews, Mason and Lil' Hector, Ruben, Isaiah, Mason M., Audrina, Zenaida and Zane; his sister-in-law's, Jennifer Rivera and husband Ruben, Kimberly Gonzales and boyfriend Raul Alvarez, Patty Galindo; brother-in-law, Marcus Robles and wife Miranda; as well as numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and many more extended family members. He will be greatly missed.



Adam is preceded in death by his brother, Adrian; his grandmother Carmen Escobar and his grandfather.



"After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore, encourage one another with these words" Thessalonians 4:17-18









