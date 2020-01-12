|
|
Adelfa L. Subia
Big Lake - Adelfa L. Subia, age 76, of Big Lake, Texas, went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 10, 2020. She is survived by children; daughter Rebecca Kohutek and husband David, daughter Nicole Sandoval and husband Pete, and honorary son Joe Reyes and wife Priscilla, all of Big Lake, Texas; grandsons Derek Quintero and wife Angela, and Sebastian Sandoval of Big Lake, Texas, Jeremy Kohutek and wife Laura of Murphy, Texas, Michael Reyes of Surprise, Arizona, and Elijah Reyes of Big Lake, Texas; granddaughters Allegra Carrasco and husband Kevin, and Natalea Hill of Big Lake, Texas, Mariah Hill and companion Frank Oliva of Austin, Texas, Erin Zapata of San Angelo, Texas; 12 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. In the summertime, she made snow cones and was lovingly referred to as the "Snow Cone Lady" by the kids who would visit her. Adelfa was also known to many as "Granny" or "Grandma," whether they were related grandkids or honorary grandkids. A rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 14 at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15 at St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church in Big Lake, Texas. Interment will follow services in Knickerbocker, Texas at the Knickerbocker Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Reyes, Carlos Reyes, Jason Reyes, Mike Reyes, Nick Subia, and Johnny Levario. Honorary pallbearers will be Derek Quintero, Sebastian Sandoval, Jeremy Kohutek, Michael Reyes, and Elijah Reyes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of San Angelo, St. Margaret of Cortona Parish, or a . Online condolences for the family can be left at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com. This is US- we are blended and blessed!
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020