Adelina J. AlonzoSan Angelo - Adelina J. Alonzo, age 90 of San Angelo, died August 20, 2020, in San Angelo.Public viewing will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home.A prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 6:00 PM. The Deacon Able Fernandez will officiate. Please be advised that due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery in San Angelo. The Deacon Able Fernandez will officiate. All arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.Ms. Alonzo was born on March 20, 1930, in San Angelo to her parents J.M. and Beatrice TaFolla Jacques,She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and in her community. She devoted her time and services advocating and volunteering for the Democratic Party, the Salvation Army and the Senior Citizens Center. Ms. Alonzo was also involved with many other activities in the community.She loved her cats, but nothing could compare to the loved she had for her most prized companion, her dog, Bonz.Ms. Alonzo was preceded in death by her parents, J.M. and Beatrice TaFolla Jacques, her grandparents, Will and Isabella Reyes TaFolla, an uncle Henry TaFolla, and her husband Sam Alonzo.Those left to cherish her love and memory are her two daughters, Kelly Alonzo of Pfugerville, Texas and Carole Ibarra and her husband Leo of Odessa, Texas; three sons, Sam Alonzo of San Angelo, Texas, Joe Andrade and wife Naomi of San Angelo, and James Andrade of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Rudy Jacques and his wife Rosa of San Angelo, Texas and Jesse Jacques of Norman, Oklahoma; twelve grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Arbor Terrace for caring for their mother.