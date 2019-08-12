|
Adeline Gully Fuchs
San Angelo - Adeline Gully Fuchs, 94, of San Angelo, formerly of Vancourt, passed away on Saturday morning, August 10, 2019.
She was born on April 11, 1925 on the family farm in Rowena, Texas to her parents Frank J. Gully and Agnes Gottschalk Gully. She was the only daughter along with seven brothers.
She graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School in Rowena.
She married Walter Fuchs on June 16, 1947. They were married for 55 years. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2003.
Adeline was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and St. Helen's Altar Society. She was a homemaker and an avid quilter. She made quilts for all of her children, grandchildren and many of her great grandchildren, until she was no longer able.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter, infant daughter Mary, and great granddaughter Brooke Stevens. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Wilbert, Alois and Harvey Gully; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Grace, Marilyn, Bernice and Dolores Gully; Msgr. Robert, Msgr. Sylvester, Sr. Tharsilla, Sr. Liliosa, and Sr. Audrey Fuchs; Ben & Zita Kahlig, Werner & Clara Fuchs, and James & Clara Ann Richardson.
Survivors include her nine children Dennis (Barbara) Fuchs, Fred (Jane) Fuchs, Ralph (Roxann) Fuchs, Doris (David) Hoelscher, Dolores (Gerald) Fohn, Bernie (Jackie) Fuchs, Bill (Amy) Fuchs, Cathy (Jim) Timmer, and Joanna (Richard) Moeller, 28 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and brothers, Quentin, Frank A., Msgr. Bernard and Robert Gully.
Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14th at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall with Msgr. Bernard Gully and Father Joe Choutapalli presiding. Burial will follow in the St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery.
Grandsons will be pallbearers.
Memorials can be made to Meals for the Elderly, 310 East Houston Harte, San Angelo, TX 76903, the St. Ambrose Cemetery Fund, 8602 Loop 570, San Angelo, TX 76905, or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019