|
|
Adelita Guerra
San Angelo - Adelita Guerra, 74, of San Angelo, passed away on November 7th, 2019. She was born in San Angelo, TX on May 22nd, 1945. Adel graduated from Central High School, after which she worked in retail sales for many years and also served as a Private in the U.S. Army in 1967. She married the love of her life Juan Guerra on January 30th, 1989 in San Angelo. Adel was passionate about drawing, traveling with Juan, and most of all hosting friends & family in her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband Juan Guerra, her mother Juanita Sosa Flores, her step-father Sam Flores, & her father Manuel Gonzales Sr.
Adel is survived by her brothers Manuel Gonzales & wife Amanda, Robert Gonzales, plus her sister Linda Deaton & husband Wendell. She is also survived by her special aunt Clara Sosa, her wonderful cousins Teri & Olga, along with many other beloved cousins, nieces & nephews. Adelita was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Public visitation will occur on Monday, November 11th from 5 - 7 PM, followed by a rosary service from 7 - 8 PM in Johnson's Funeral Home's chapel. Catholic mass will occur on Tuesday, November 12th at 10 AM at St. Margaret's, followed by a graveside service at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Veteran's Home, as well as the staff at Scenic Mountain Medical Center's ICU.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019