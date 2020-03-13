Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
San Angelo - Ae Hui McNeill, 87, of San Angelo, TX, passed away March 12, 2020. She was born in Seoul, Korea on March 26, 1932. Ae Hui married Owen J. McNeill, Jr. on May 18, 1967 in South Korea and immigrated to San Angelo, TX in September of 1967 and became a U.S. Citizen. She retired from Levi Strauss as a seamstress and had a passion for lotto scratch offs and dancing. Ae Hui was a great wife, mother and grandmother, she loved the color yellow and flowers. She is survived by her husband Owen J. McNeill, Jr.; son, Robert McNeill and wife Carolyn of Midland, TX; daughter, Bonnie Ortiz and husband Tereso of San Angelo, TX; grandchildren, Erica Rowe and husband Michael of New Hampshire, Jesse McNeill, Raven Ortiz of San Angelo, Bristol Nalley, Bradie Leuschner and Brookie Martin of Midland, TX; and great grandchildren, Aurora, Richard, Julian, Ean and Max. A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
