Agnes Marie Keane
San Angelo - Agnes Marie Keane, 89, was welcomed home by our Lord on August 14, 2020 where she is reunited with her husband Andy who preceded her death on January 25, 2003. Agnes was the only daughter born to August Krist Mestmacher and Ida Shultz Mestmacher in Newell, South Dakota on May 15, 1931.
Agnes grew up in Newell, South Dakota. Her mother passed when Agnes was only 3-years old after which she and her older brother were raised by her grandparents on a family farm. Though difficult, life on the farm was made special through her relationship with her cousin Maida who became more of a sister throughout the years. She was confirmed in the Lutheran faith on June 9, 1946 at the First Lutheran Church. She graduated from Newell High School in 1952 and, at the urging of her sheep herder father, attended and graduated from the National School of Business of Rapid City, South Dakota in August 1954. Agnes and Andy met on a blind date while Andy was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City and after three years of dating, married at the Trinity Lutheran Church on December 10, 1954.
Agnes was a strong and dedicated military wife who supported her husband throughout his assignments at Kindley Air Force Base, Bermuda; Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin; Schilling Air Force Base in Salina, Kansas; and, Beale Air Force Base in Marysville/Yuba City, California. During these assignments, Agnes worked various full-time jobs including the Montgomery Wards Service Department in California and the Campbells Soup Company in Paris, Texas while Andy attended watch repair/jewelry school. When Andy accepted a position with Nathans Jewelers in San Angelo in 1973, Agnes returned to Montgomery Wards for a short time before beginning her career with GTE from where she retired after almost twenty years on May 21, 1993. The family would agree that her most rewarding position was that of a City of San Angelo school crossing guard at Austin Elementary which she cherished for almost 20 years. Just as with her grandchildren, Agnes loved the school children and took care of them as if they were her own. Agnes enjoyed gardening and grew the most beautiful flowers. She loved baking, often sharing her cakes and jellies with family, neighbors and her church friends. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and found much joy in serving on the Altar Society.
Agnes is survived by her four children: James and wife Koni (Buerger) of Yukon, Oklahoma, Charles "Charlie" and wife Kathy (Taylor), Vara and husband Bill O'Neal, and Paul and wife Deidra (Ratekin) all of San Angelo; eight grandchildren: Kaley (Rawls) Sharp and husband Russell of Annapolis, Maryland; Mike Keane and wife Candess of Slaton, Joe Keane and wife Savannah of San Angelo; Scott Keane and wife Judy of Big Lake; Brooke (O'Neal) Kalnbach and husband Michael; Zach O'Neal and wife Stephanie; Amber Keane and Austin Keane all of San Angelo,; and, nine great-grandchildren: Grayson and Nayeli Keane; Abi, Mason and Karter Kalnbach; and Luke, Shane, Reid and Tate O'Neal.
Agnes' parents August and Ida, brother Rudolph, sister Maida and husband Andy preceded her in death.
The family wishes to thank dedicated and caring staff at The Springs Memory Care for their loving care of Agnes over the last several years - she truly felt like she was home. They would also like to thank Brad with St Gabriel's Hospice Palliative Care for his medical and spiritual support during the past year and Dory Robb who cared for Agnes prior to her move to The Springs and continued to visit her up until her passing.
Visitation will be at Harper Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 with services at Trinity Lutheran Church at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required and live stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/harperfhandcrematory
. In lieu of flowers, Agnes would be honored by memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer's Association
, Meals for the Elderly or St. Gabriel's Hospice.
