Airianna "Airi" Laney Martinez
San Angelo - Heaven gained another angel, Airianna (Airi) LaNey Martinez, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 17. Airianna was born on August 19, 2002 in San Angelo to Jennifer Lyn Merritt and Daniel Martinez . Airi was a senior at Central High School where she was actively involved with the Student Council and she was also in the National Honor Society. She had recently been accepted to Angelo State University as an undergrad. She was a dedicated student and a hard worker, juggling her job and AP and dual credit courses. Airianna worked at Hidalgo's West on Sherwood Way.
Airi enjoyed listening to music especially by Russ, running, eating, sleeping, cleaning, and of course, homework. Sometimes even doing it all at the same time. Airianna had the most beautiful eyes that you could see heaven in them. She was honest, goofy, assertive, and she was a real hero.
Airianna is survived by her parents and step parents, Jennifer Merritt, Daniel Martinez, Lemuel Gonzales, Jason Martinez, Hortencia Martinez, Rudy & Marla Hernandez, Kim Holden, and Lori Travis, grandparents, Herbert Duke, Juan and Maria Arispe, Jim and Elma Gonzales, Louis and Cecilia Najera, Noe Martinez, Lisa Trevino, and David Hester, aunts and Uncles, Emanuel, Zeke, Norma, Adriana, Roxanne, Sharayah, Jessie, Steph, and DD, nieces and nephews, Natty, Baby Jessie, Baby Israel, Jordan, Donivan, Emmanuel, Juliana.
She is preceded in death by Mary Merritt.
A Memorial service honoring her life will be held 3:30pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at First Christian Church.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019