|
|
A.L. (Jack) Fiveash
San Angelo - Adrion Lavern Fiveash {Jack} Age at death...95, Lived in Eola, Texas for over 70 years, Died in San Angelo, Texas at New Haven Assisted Living on 08/06/2019 at 12:04 am Born: 09/25/1923 in Coleman County. Parents were John Fiveash and Ruth Cowan.
Dad attended Dry Hollow grade school and was in the first graduating class of Eola High School in 1942.
He married his Sweetheart... Wenona Doris Raburn on 10/31/1942. Together they built a good life, while farming and ranching in the Eola Community. Mom preceded Dad in death on 05/21/2010.
Dad was a Master Mason for over 65 years, as well as a member of the Lions Club. He was also a proud member of the Texas Quarter Horse Association for many years. Dad loved working the land, raising sheep, cattle and quarter horses. He loved riding around in his pickup looking at his crops and in the spring riding around in the pastures watching for new baby horses.
Dad was very proud of his land and the cotton and wheat that he grew. He used to say... he wanted people to be able to drive by his fields at 70 miles per hour and say...Damn! That's a pretty crop!!!
Preceding him in death was his sweetheart Doris, his sisters...Ima Ray Lester and Vera Mae Hedden. Brothers Wayne Fiveash, Elbert Fiveash, Edd Fiveash and J.B. Fiveash.
He is survived by his son Richard Fiveash and wife Diane and daughter Wenona Parmer. Grand Children...Zach Fiveash, Tamara Delz, Monte Sims and Shelli Carter and husband Sean.
Great Grand Children…Kyndall Trahan, Britian Carter, Hunter Delz, Chesney Carter, Ty Carter, Kody Carter, Ashlynn Sims, Allyson Carter, Grayson Sims and Weston Sims. Great Great Grand Children...Adrian Able Aguilar and Gunner Alvin Trahan.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at New Haven Assisted living, Mary Urteaga, who cared for Dad at home and Ballinger Home Health and Hospice.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8 pm at Harpers Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd. San Angelo, Texas
Graveside Service will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Eola Cemetery in Eola, Texas In lieu of flowers donations can be given to the and Meals for the Elderly.
Friends and family can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019