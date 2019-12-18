|
|
Albert Bosmans
San Angelo - On Monday, December 16th 2019, Albert Bosmans, age 67, of Grape Creek Texas passed away at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas surrounded by his family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel in Grape Creek, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Albert was born June 25th, 1952 in Eldorado, Texas to Walter and Nellie Bosmans. He graduated high school at Dos Palos in Dos Palos, California. He married Velta Bosmans, the love of his life, on June 25th, 1989 in Eldorado. Albert was an avid golfer who enjoyed many days of playing and competing on the golf course with friends throughout West Texas.
Albert was preceded in death by his father, Walter and his mother, Nellie.
He is survived by his wife, Velta of Grape Creek, Texas, his four children - Pennie McKnight and husband Joe of Fort Stockton, Jodie Fuentes and husband Edward of McCamey, Joan Miller and husband Casey of Iraan, and John Johns of Fort Stockton. Albert had one brother, Walter Bosmans and wife Debbie, five sisters, Lupe Hernandez and husband Benny, Mona Cowburn, Jane Goforth and husband Bruce, Linda Grothouse and husband Chris and Roseanne Kerness and husband Randy. Albert had 16 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and one beloved dog Tooter.
Memorials and flowers may be sent to 8009 N. Hwy 87, San Angelo, Texas 76901.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019