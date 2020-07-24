Albert Fowler
Sonora - Albert Leroy Fowler, of Sonora, Texas went to be with the Lord on Thursday July 23rd, 2020. He was 82 years old, Services will be Monday July 27th at 2:00 PM at Love Funeral home chapel in Sonora, Texas. With Pastor Steve Hamm officiating. Burial will follow at Sonora cemetery. Albert was born on September 22,1937 in Bray, Oklahoma, he was preceded in death by both parents, Clarence & Anabelle Fowler, wife Peggy Fowler and daughter Rosetta Hutchinson. Survivors include his wife Elvira Holguin of Sonora, her daughters, Natalie (Charles) Cline, and Tammy (Kevin) Benter, his son's Dewayne (Eina) Fowler, Alan (Carmen) Fowler, his daughter Alberta Lee Yonan "Bertie" (Michael), his siblings, George "Dimp" Fowler, Sis (Ed) Davis, Ellen (Billy) Matheny, Pat (Danny) Johnson and Ruby Filden, Grand children include, Jessica Pond (Aaron), Brian Oyer (Jenny) James Fowler, Vanessa Ranee, Amber Dawn, Randi Lee, Dewayne Cole and great grand children include, Christopher Pond, Mandy Pond, Jason Pond, Haven Oyer, Janiel, Ayle, and Cage. He worked for Pool well service for 30 years, Casparis wireless and stripped cotton, His passion was fishing and being out doors, he enjoyed going fishing at the lake, he golfed, hunted, loved to tell jokes, and laugh, he loved life and lived it to the fullest, he never meet a stranger and had a grin on his face at all times. Pallbearers are, Honorary Steve Williams, Aaron Pond, Kevin Benter, Charles Draper, Hud Hudson, Drew Hudson, and David Walsh. I would like to extend my love and appreciation to Elvira Holguin who took great care of my dad, she was his "little darling", and was always by his side holding his hand and making him comfortable, they came into each other's lives over 15 years ago and were a very happy couple. Special thanks to Lorraine Nichols (my sister) for her love and care to my dad at the end of his life, holding his hand and helping in making him comfortable. Special thanks, to my church family at Cross Road AOG/pastor's wife Cindy Hamm for all their prayers for my dad, Special thanks, to my Pastor Steve Hamm, for being at my dad's bedside praying and asking", Albert do you love the Lord and my dad nodded his head "YES I do". I know and believe my dad is with the Lord Jesus Christ in heaven walking the streets of Gold. You will be missed and was loved by many. R.I.P dad, your #2 "daughter". Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
.