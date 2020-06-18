Albert Janca Jr.



On Monday, June 15th, 2020, the Lord opened His arms and welcomed His son, Albert Janca Jr., 72, of San Angelo Texas.



Memorial services will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 22nd, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel in San Angelo, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.



Albert was born December 3rd 1947 in San Angelo, Texas, to Albert and Frieda Janca. Albert was Salutatorian of his class in Eola, Texas. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served his country in the Vietnam War. His position was true transport and cargo on the USS Taladaga. Albert was injured during the war, and respectfully declined the Purple Heart because he felt others were more worthy of this prestigious award than himself. After the military, Albert was a farmer then a mechanic. Fishing, metal detecting, coin collecting, and hunting were his favorite past times. He was a humble man who loved his country and was devoted to God. Albert loved attending any events that included his kids and grandkids.



Albert was proceeded in death by his parents, Frieda (Sturm) and Albert Janca Sr., grandsons Christopher and Samuel Janca, and brother-in-law Bill Hartung.



He is survived by sons, Allen (Carmen) Janca and Kevin Janca; and daughters, Kristi (Dave) Lewis and Angie (Brian) King. Grandchildren, Matthew and Jacob Janca, Trinity and Bethany Lewis, and Hunter and Gunner King; his sisters Joan Hartung and Ruth Strube; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Special people in his life include: Karen Schwertner, Elaine Oates, Eliseo Flores, and Raquel. A special thanks goes to the entire Hospice staff.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the memory of Albert to Hospice of San Angelo and Girling Health Care for the loving service they provided.



Matthew 7:7 "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you."









