|
|
Alda Martinez
Eldorado - Our loving mother was restored and went to her heavenly home on July 20, 2019 in Eldorado Texas.
Grandma as she was known to many, was born in Taft, TX. to Francisco and Petra Suarez on June 7, 1943, she was 76 years old. She was a member of Segunda Iglesia Bautista in San Angelo for 24 years and more recently Primera Iglesia Bautista in Eldorado. Her life's work was taking care of her family, loving them and teaching them. Her greatest joy came from cooking and feeding everyone that came to her house. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Manuel Martinez. Her children, Thomas Martinez and Lilia of La Vernia, Sandra Robledo and David of Eldorado, Maria Lopez and James of San Angelo. Her grandchildren, William Robledo of Eldorado, Ty Martinez and Eli Martinez of Floresville, Hannah and Ryan Greenwood of Liberty Hill, Brandon Lopez and fiancé Nativida of San Angelo. Anyssa Lopez and Robert of San Angelo. Her great-grandchildren, Noah and Emily Robledo, Ryder, Willa, Dallas and Millie Greenwood, Robert Barron and her dog Ranger.
She is also survived by her siblings, Frances Moreno of Arlington, Ramon Suarez of San Angelo, Roberto Suarez of Corpus Christi, Fred Suarez, Grace Perez, Edwardo Suarez and Maria Martinez of Grand Prairie. Jesus Suarez of Oklahoma. Maria Jones, Lupe Cruz and Alice Smith of Arlington.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Eldorado. Burial will follow in Eldorado Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 22, 2019