Aldred Dewayne Jones
Aldred Dewayne Jones, 77, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born in San Angelo, Texas on January 6, 1942 to Octia Adena Brewer and Jesse Vernon Jones. Dewayne attended Austin State School for the Deaf where he was on the football team. During summer vacations he usually stayed on the Jones family ranch, which he loved. He attended Oklahoma Baking School in Oklahoma City, OK. In 1965, Dewayne went to work on the ranch with his favorite person, his Uncle Hubert. In 1966, he went to work for the only donut shop in San Angelo, TX, Snowflake Donut Shop. Snowflake is where he met Patty, his wife of fifty one years. They married in 1968. In 1970, he and family moved to Houston, where he worked cutting donuts in numerous Houston shops. He later worked for Spring ISD in Houston. In 1981, Dewayne and family moved back to San Angelo to help with aging- family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Octia Jones and brother, Jack Jones.
Dewayne is survived by his wife of fifty one years, Patty; two daughters, Wendy and husband Joe Bingham, and Brandi and wife Heather Spence; three grandchildren, Scott Robertson and wife Beth, Cody Connaly and Whitney; three great grandchildren, Zoey, Emma and Haylee; two sisters, Elsie and husband Charles Armstead and Nelda and husband; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to interpreter Dana Felps for taking care of him like he was her grandpa, home health care nurse, Pamela Locke, who took care of him like family, Dr. Raymond Utalan and staff, and the to the insurance ladies in his building. May he rest peacefully.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Harvest Time Church of God, 495 S Diamondhead Blvd, Crosby, Texas 77532.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019