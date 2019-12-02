|
|
Alejandro Arroyo Samaniego
San Angelo - Alejandro Arroyo Samaniego 58,of San Angelo went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on Friday Nov. 29,2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents Juan & Lupe Samaniego and brother Jesus Arroyo Samaniego.
Alejandro is survived by his brother Juan Samaniego Jr., sister Rose Vijil. Two nieces Lupe Rodriguez, Nya Samaniego. Four nephews John Paul, Eric, Timothy Samaniego. And Dylan Reyna, also three great nephews Zaydrain, Gabriel Yanez, Benjamin Eli Gonzales. Numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Memorial service will be held Dec.4,2019, 11 am. The House of Jireh, 1414 N. Chadbourne .
Family would like to thank St.Gabriels Hospice.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019