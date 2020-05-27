|
|
Alex (Alejandro) Sánchez
April 15, 1940 - May 24, 2020
Alex (Alejandro) Sánchez passed away on May 24, 2020 at Palomar Hospital in Escondido, California. Alex, born on April 15, 1940 in San Angelo, Texas, was the son of A.R. Sánchez and Frances Arteaga Sánchez.
A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Alex served in the Marines during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery for rescuing fellow wounded Marines from the battlefield. After his military service he returned to Austin where he continued his graduate studies and received an M.A. degree in Spanish from U.T. Austin in 1970. He then taught for several years as a Spanish professor at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, and later had a varied career, working as a copy editor, Spanish radio newscaster, and cartoonist in Houston, Chicago, Tampa (Florida), and Santa Monica, California.
About 20 years ago, Alex moved to Southern California to join two sisters who by then also resided in California. Alex is survived by three sisters: Rosaura Sánchez, Nelda Sánchez, Belia Sánchez Cruz, and a brother, Ruben Sánchez, two nieces, Tatiana Palomino and Victoria Sánchez Clayton, her children Asher and Ella, and his former sister-in-law, Claudia Sánchez, as well as an uncle, Nicolás Arteaga, and an aunt, Aida Montalvo, and numerous cousins.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 27 to May 29, 2020