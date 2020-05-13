|
|
Alfred Nicholas "Nick" Harmon
League City, TX - November 19, 1956-May 11, 2020
Alfred Nicholas "Nick" Harmon, 63, of League City, TX went home to be with our Heavenly Father on May 11, 2020, holding the hand of his bride, Kimberly Patrick Harmon.
Nick was born on November 19, 1956 in Baytown, TX to Alfred Burl Harmon and Ethel Counts Harmon. Nick became a Texas Game Warden in 1985 and proudly served the State of Texas until his retirement in April 2018. With a passion for hunting and fishing, Nick shared that excitement with many through the youth hunts he participated in with his law enforcement brothers. He looked forward to his hunting/fishing trips to the deer lease, with the highlight being whiskey, cigars and philosophical conversations by the campfire. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. "Pappy" was the title in life he was the most proud of.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Burl Harmon and Ethel Counts Harmon. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Patrick Harmon, daughter Kristal Bitzer Ganatra and husband Jay, son Michael Bitzer and wife Jeanie, son Cody Nicholas Harmon, granddaughter Arya Jay Ganatra, and granddaughter Maya Jay Ganatra, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and of course his law enforcement brothers/sisters.
The family wants to thank his amazing Oncology team at MD Anderson Cancer Center, especially his favorite "Doc", Dr. Amishi Shah. She gave us the gift of quality time with him and we are eternally grateful.
A celebration of life will be scheduled, once attendance will be safer for everyone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Texas Game Warden Association at 4363 FM1047 Hamilton, TX 76531 with note that it is in memory of Nick Harmon, or to MD Anderson Cancer Center PO Box 4486 Houston, TX 77210. Please include a note that the gift is in memory of Nick Harmon and should be applied to Dr. Amishi Shah's kidney cancer research. You may also contact MD Anderson at 713-792-3450 and they can process donation on your behalf.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 13 to May 17, 2020