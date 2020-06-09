Alice Lee Ballinger
San Angelo - LeeAlice Lee Ballinger, 90, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1930 in Metropolis, Illinois to John and Marion (Collette) Allen. Alice attended Pendleton High School and graduated in the class of 1948. She went on to obtain her nursing degree. Soon after she received her degree, she married her high school sweetheart, George Ballinger, on December 15, 1951. Together, they had four beautiful children. While George was in the Air Force, they were stationed in Japan, Germany, and many states in the US. In 1972, they moved to San Angelo with their family. She had a 21 year maternity leave before she went back to work and spent 11 years at Shannon Medical Center. Alice has honor of transporting the last patient from the old hospital to the current facility in 1982. Alice was a proud member of Texas Military Retirees RV Chapter of the Good Sam Club. Alice and George served as Ambassadors for Good Sam, representing Texas a various state Samborees around the country. Her hobbies included travelling the country in their RV, playing games and being an avid reader. She also had a special love for butterflies and their beauty. Alice will always be remembered for her crafting of all sorts, especially painting and string art cards; winning awards for art projects at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Art Exhibit. She is preceded in death by her husband, George. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl Day of Austin, TX; Michael and Susan Ballinger of Townsend, GA; Karen and Randy Dumas of San Angelo, and Julie and Ed Belcher of The Woodlands, TX; as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, plus one on the way. Open visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10 am to 7 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with a graveside to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.