Alicia Mackensie Brunson



San Angelo, TX



Alicia Mackenzie Brunson, our beloved daughter and sister, was called to the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Austin, after a 7 1/2 year courageous battle with a chronic devastating disease which caused her body to fight against itself.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at PaulAnn Church, Worship Center, with Pastor J. T. Tucker, chaplain of Shannon Medical Center, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Miss Brunson was born June 3, 1996 in San Angelo. She was a lifelong resident of San Angelo. Alicia was 2014 graduate of Veribest High School. Alicia received her Associates Degree in science from Howard College while making the Dean's List. She was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She was currently attending Angelo State University to further pursue her education towards her career choice, while working as a library assistant at Howard College. Alicia's hobbies include, cooking, baking, playing video games, family card games and watching baseball games with friends. She also enjoyed hanging out with her two best friends, Araceli and Jessica. Alicia was a collector of James Avery and Tiffany Jewelry, and she loved her charms. She had a love for all animals. She had a special love for her cats, Spider and especially her kitty "Minka" whom she rescued, and bottle fed since birth. Alicia was a huge Harry Potter fan and she really enjoyed her visit to Universal Studios in Orlando. She loved her designer clothes, purses and shoes. Alicia was an adventurist and had a zest for life.



Survivors include her parents, Kathy Brunson and Billy Brunson both of San Angelo; a brother, Jacob Brunson of San Angelo; a sister, Brittany Rodriguez Villar and husband Adriel of Fate; three nephews, Adrian, Alex and Elijah all of Fate; grandparents, Clifford and Shirley Berry of Shallowater, Linda Brunson, Jerry and Sheryl Brunson all of Lubbock; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Shannon Medical Center, ICU, especially J.T. Tucker, the crew with AirMed and also the staff with Seton Medical Center for their loving care. Also a very special heartfelt thank you to Crystal Bednar for all your loving, caring, kindness and generosity, the family loves you.



Memorials may be made to , 407 N. Big Spring St., Suite 208, Midland, Texas 79701.



