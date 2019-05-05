Services
Love Funeral Home - Sonora
409 E 2nd
Sonora, TX 76950
(325) 387-2266
Alicia Virgen
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anns Catholic Church
Alicia Virgen Obituary
Alicia Virgen

San Angelo - Passed in peace Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 84. Funeral Services will be held at St. Anns Catholic Church Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11AM followed by interment at Sonora Cemetery.

Alicia was born in Sonora on November 23, 1934 to the late Edwardo and Francisca Guajardo. Alicia married the love of her life, Pedro (Pete) Virgen on January 15, 1955 and were blessed with 60 beautiful years together. She is remembered as a doting mother to her 4 daughters and the strong yet gentle matriach of the family, whom will be greatly missed. Alicia was known to have an infectious laugh and regurlary left a burgundy kiss imprint on the cheeks of those so dear to her. Throughout her years Alicia worked at Hudspeth Nursing home and the Branding Iron Smokehouse where she was provided a life full of memories that she fondly recalled.

Alicia is survived by her children, Viola Gonzales of Pensacola, FL; Norma and husband Alex Gonzales of Sonora, TX; Lynn and husband Felipe Onofre of Sonora, TX; her brother Rudy Guajardo and wife Lucia of Eldorado, TX; her sister Stella Carvajal and husband Carl of Sherman, TX; her brother Nelson Guarjardo and wife Noelia of Dallas, TX; her beloved grandchildren, Edward Virgen, Marc Gonzales and wife Lori, A.J. Gonzales, Crystal Carr, Desiree' Gonzales, Shelby and Phillip Onofre; her great- grandchildren, Davis Jimenez, Breanne, Yandell and Alayna Carr, Alexa Parkey, Marcos Onofre, Maddux and Toni Gonzales, and Mason Onofre; her great-great grandchildren Jaylen Carr and Gianni White; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her devoted husband, Pete Virgen; and her daughter, Terri Perez; and parents Edwardo and Francisca Guajardo.

Pallbearers are A.J. Gonzales, Desiree' Gonzales, Shelby Onofre, Phillip Onofre, Roland Segura, and Gatlin Giese. Honorary pallbearers are Felipe Onofre, Alex Gonzales, Edward Virgen, Alexa Parkey, Marcos Onofre and Mason Onofre. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 5, 2019
