Allen D Lankford



Allen D Lankford, 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in a local hospital.



Allen was born on June 30, 1957 to Willie and Martha (Moore) Lankford in El Paso, TX.



Allen was a brilliant accomplished author and musician, who was extremely caring to all.



Allen is survived by a sister, Lori Lankford of San Angelo; four brothers, Clifford Lankford of Panama City Beach, FL, Terry Lankford, David Lankford and Matt Lankford all of San Angelo.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Texas Quality Cremations.









