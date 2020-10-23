1/
Allen D. Lankford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen D Lankford

Allen D Lankford, 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in a local hospital.

Allen was born on June 30, 1957 to Willie and Martha (Moore) Lankford in El Paso, TX.

Allen was a brilliant accomplished author and musician, who was extremely caring to all.

Allen is survived by a sister, Lori Lankford of San Angelo; four brothers, Clifford Lankford of Panama City Beach, FL, Terry Lankford, David Lankford and Matt Lankford all of San Angelo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Texas Quality Cremations.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved