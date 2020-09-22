Allen Oneil Morton
Wink - Allen Oneil Morton, age 79, passed away on September 19, 2020 in Odessa, TX. He was born on July 28, 1941 in Ranger, TX to Allen Calven and Lova Genee (Newell) Morton. Allen married Carol Ann Howard on August 19, 1961 in Wink, TX and they shared 59 wonderful years together.
Allen loved to hunt arrowheads, fishing, and hunting. He worked in the oilfield, owned a store in Missouri and did fencing before returning to Wink. Allen was a faithful husband and loving father who will be dearly missed.
Allen is survived by his wife: Carol Morton of Wink, TX; sons: Allen Calvin Morton and wife Tracy of Midland, TX, Jimmy Wayne Morton and wife Donna of Silver Creek, MS, and Scotty O'Neil Morton and wife Leah of Stockton, MO; daughters: Teresa Lynn Morton and Sherry Jo Morton, both of San Angelo, TX; brothers: Toby Wayne Morton of Decatur, TX and Raleigh Eugene Morton of Wink, TX; sister: Helen Genee Voyles and husband Bill of Wink, TX; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents: Allen and Lova Morton.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Family Services Funeral Parlor in Kermit, TX officiated by Ed Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will include: Kyle Morton, Deanna Hutchens, Tyler Morton, Michael Morton, Ashley Bowers, Allen Baker, Matthew Baker, Jonathan Baker, Shauna Turpin, Edward Turpin, Steven Butts, Cole Morton, Josh Lawson, Caleb Morton, Spencer Morton, and Nicholas Morton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor
