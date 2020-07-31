Alma Gene "Kayo" Higgins
Alma Gene "Kayo" Higgins passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 in Big Lake, Texas at the Reagan County Care Center. She was born August 16, 1927 in Robert Lee, Texas to John Henry Escue and Iber Lee Modgling Escue. Most of her childhood was spent in Robert Lee. She always loved being from Coke County. She met the love of her life, Floyd Robert Higgins, while in high school. They married January 12, 1946 and had 2 daughters. Floyd passed away November 20, 1963 leaving Kayo a widow at the age of 36 to raise their two young daughters alone. She was a strong, hardworking, dependable and independent woman who taught her daughters to be strong, independent women. If she told you that she would do something you could count on it happening. She volunteered her time to numerous organizations including PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) and PWP (Parents Without Partners) and always took positions of leadership not only at the local level but at the state and national levels of these organizations. She spent many years working as a bookkeeper for several different companies but her favorite was Dick Roberts and Associates. Dick and Cookie Roberts were more than just her employers, they were her dear friends. While in high school she acquired the nickname Kayo and she liked it so much she continued to use it the rest of her life. Only after she moved to Lyndale Senior Living in 2015 did she allow people to call her Alma again. She loved to dance, watch John Wayne movies and eat chocolate. She led a full life and loved her family with all of her heart. Kayo was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Floyd, her daughter Cindy Jetton, her two sons-in-law, Ronnie Jetton and Bill Rees, her two brothers, John Escue and Irvin Escue, and one sister Winnie Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Rees of Big Lake, Texas, her two grandsons and their wives, Justin Jetton and Kelsey of San Angelo, Texas, and Eric Rees and Teresa of Lubbock, Texas, four great grandchildren: Garrett Jetton, Riley Jetton, Hudson Jetton and Cecilia Rees. She is also survived by one sister Anna Kosel and husband Alden of Norwalk, Ohio. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hope Guzman who took care of Alma for several years while she lived at Lyndale. Also we want to thank the staff of Lyndale and Reagan County Care Center who showed Alma such kindness and compassion during the last 5 years of her life. There are angels who walk among us and mother was blessed to know so many. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Meals for the Elderly (310 E. Houston Harte, San Angelo, TX 76903), Reagan County Care Center (1300 N. Main, Big Lake, TX 76932) or Hayrick Lodge Cemetery Association (981 Paint Creek Rd, Robert Lee, TX 76945). Visitation will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home San Angelo, TX. Graveside services will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Robert Lee Cemetery in Robert Lee, TX under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home. Momma, thank you for your unconditional love and support and all the sacrifices you made. You will be dearly missed but I know you are celebrating in Heaven with Daddy and Cindy. "Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother." ~author unknown. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com